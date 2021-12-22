Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$41.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$41.00 price target by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.18.

TSE BLX traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.96. 100,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,118. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$32.94 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

