Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

