Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $58,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,365.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,351.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2,297.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 258.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

