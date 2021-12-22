BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.67.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

