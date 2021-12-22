Bluzelle Hits Market Capitalization of $77.30 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $77.30 million and $8.89 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,720,421 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

