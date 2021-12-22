Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 3.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,274. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.13 and a 200 day moving average of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

