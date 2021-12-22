Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. 336,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,844,285. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $330.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.