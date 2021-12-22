Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $631.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,254. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $661.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

