Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 10,550 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7,482.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BLK traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $917.40. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,831. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $924.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.