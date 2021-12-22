Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will report $158.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.29 million and the highest is $179.34 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $563.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.92 million to $612.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $649.46 million, with estimates ranging from $543.42 million to $708.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of BXSL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,953. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

