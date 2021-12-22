BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to Issue None Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,604. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.