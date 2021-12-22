BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.07 None Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

