BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.07 None Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.
Shares of BGT stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.