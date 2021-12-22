BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells $57,770.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Steve Rai sold 1,078 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $10,068.52.

On Saturday, September 25th, Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74.

NYSE BB traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 20,514,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,990,609. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BB shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $13,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 863,709 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.