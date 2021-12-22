Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report sales of $242.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.15 million to $245.19 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $242.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $922.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $950.49 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $960.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,071.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.