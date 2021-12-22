Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $245.62 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017180 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010945 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

