Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.17 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and $28.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.