Bitblocks (BBK) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $260,514.44 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,676.93 or 0.98680517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031625 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $769.32 or 0.01559605 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

