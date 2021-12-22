BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 3.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $259.79 and last traded at $261.32. Approximately 44,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,181,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.46.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

