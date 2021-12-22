BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 3.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $259.79 and last traded at $261.32. Approximately 44,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,181,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.46.
BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.04.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
