Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Up to $237.43

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $237.43, but opened at $245.00. Biogen shares last traded at $236.19, with a volume of 13,906 shares changing hands.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

