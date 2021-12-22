Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Up to $237.43

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $237.43, but opened at $245.00. Biogen shares last traded at $236.19, with a volume of 13,906 shares changing hands.
BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.95.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
