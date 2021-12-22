Binemon Price Reaches $0.0102 (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Binemon has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binemon has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00051858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.21 or 0.08167860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,390.74 or 1.00098253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00072159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

