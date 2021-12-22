Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,674 ($22.12). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,647 ($21.76), with a volume of 98,264 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.48) to GBX 1,720 ($22.72) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.06), for a total transaction of £2,922,500 ($3,861,144.14).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

