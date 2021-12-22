BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

