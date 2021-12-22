Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.35

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 14256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several analysts have commented on BGRY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,269,000.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

