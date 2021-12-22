Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 45,376 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,376 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.9% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 148,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,188. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

