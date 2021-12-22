Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 21,454 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $39,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.41. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,709. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

