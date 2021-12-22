Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Shares Down 4.1%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

About Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.