BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.46

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 408477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.97.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

