Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BTEGF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 480,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,128. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

