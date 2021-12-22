Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Barrick Gold for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. It is expected to gain from progress in key growth projects that are likely to contribute to production. The company’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and is focused on boosting shareholders’ returns leveraging on solid cash flows. Moreover, Barrick’s merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upsides. However, it faces headwinds from lower production in 2021. Higher expected costs might also dent margins. Expected fall in gold demand due to the coronavirus pandemic is also a headwind. The recent weakness in gold prices on hopes of an economic recovery due to the rollout of vaccines is another concern.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

