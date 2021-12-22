Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,799 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 55,283 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

