Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 225 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 134.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,347,479 shares of company stock valued at $810,911,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $354.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

