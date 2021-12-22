Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 13,891 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 127.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

