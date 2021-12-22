Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,208 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 12,296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

PAWZ opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

