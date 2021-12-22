Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $708,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 204.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Infosys were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

