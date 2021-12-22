Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 75.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 130,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

SILV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

