Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

ZEN opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,891 shares of company stock worth $17,925,955 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

