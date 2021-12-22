Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Avantor by 244.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,828 shares of company stock worth $15,248,120 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

