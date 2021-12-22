Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,245,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE BOH opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,309 shares of company stock worth $1,607,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.