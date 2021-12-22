Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 10,539 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Equifax were worth $113,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.68.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.19 and a 200-day moving average of $263.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

