Bank of America Corp DE Has $135.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $135,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

XLG stock opened at $361.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.80. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $278.17 and a 52 week high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

