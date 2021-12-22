Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $138,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

