Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $118,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.62.

SBNY stock opened at $315.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $131.15 and a 52-week high of $342.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

