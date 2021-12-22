Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $69.03

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.03, but opened at $71.88. Bank First shares last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 3 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s payout ratio is 14.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

