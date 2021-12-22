Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.74

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 24892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $80,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.