Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.74

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 109270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

