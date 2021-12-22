Balancer 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.67 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $126.43 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.21 or 0.00037099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00041954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

