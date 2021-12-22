Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 514.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. 6,313,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,518,326. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

