Badger DAO Price Up 9.6% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $175.92 million and $8.19 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.79 or 0.00032013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,139,933 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.