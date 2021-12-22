Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.50

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 16.50 and last traded at 18.31, with a volume of 3570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 17.16.

Several brokerages have commented on BLZE. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

