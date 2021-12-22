B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 77 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $606.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $622.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

